Advent of Activism 4: Conflict and cholera in Yemen

In a year replete with tragedies, the triple-whammy of war, famine and cholera in Yemen has made the small, poor Middle Eastern country the site of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to a senior UN official. The country has been in political turmoil since 2011 and outright civil war since 2015. Civilians, including millions of children, are in the path of violence by the Iran-backed Houthi insurgency and airstrikes from a Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

That same coalition also enforced a blockade of major Yemeni sea and airports for much of the year, preventing the flow of basic supplies, water, fuel, medicine and aid staff; worsening famine and earning condemnation from human rights groups around the world. All this comes amid the worst cholera outbreak active in the world right now, with nearly a million cases of the deadly diarrheal disease suspected and more than 2,000 dead. The charity Save the Children estimates that 400,000 Yemeni children needed treatment for severe acute malnutrition in 2017 and 130 died per day.

The devastation is unimaginable — with 20 million people at risk of starving, it's a candidate for the worst human disaster since the Second World War — but there are ways you can help.

Save the Children is a large international NGO providing food, water and medical care in Yemen.

MSF/Doctors Without Borders is operating field hospitals to address the cholera outbreak and malnutrition crisis in addition for caring for the wounded and providing routine care like midwifery in besieged areas.

International Rescue Committee is providing drugs and medical supplies, training staff in cholera treatment and working to improve water and sanitation systems.