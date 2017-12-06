Advent of Activism 5: Hunger and violence in Venezuela

Venezuela is in tatters. The heavily oil-dependent South American nation has suffered a spiralling crisis since 2014.

Thanks to out-of-control inflation, Venezuelans in poverty — who make up most of the population — can't access even the most basic food and medical supplies, or must line up for hours to receive meagre rations. The socialist government under president Nicholas Maduro is maintaining its grip on power by brutal means, including killing protesters by the dozens. The capital, Caracas, suffers from war-zone-level lawlessness and violence; close to one person in every thousand is murdered every year.

The infant mortality rate rose a breathaking 30 per cent year over year. Maternal deaths are up 65 percent.

Given Venezuela's unstable financial situation, finding reliable ways to donate can be a challenge. But it's possible!

Some ways to help

Meals4Hope is a Barcelona-based charity that is providing meals directly to Venezuelan children and emergency therapy for children suffering from dangerous, acute malnutrition. It also runs nutrition education programs and community gardens. Credit-card donations are accepted from anywhere in the world.