Canada's Israel embassy to stay in Tel Aviv as Trump announces U.S. shift

OTTAWA — The Liberals' parliamentary point man for U.S.-Canada relations says a decision by the Trump administration to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a unilateral move.

Andrew Leslie, parliamentary secretary to the foreign affairs minister, won't comment further on the implication of Trump's decision to eventually move the U.S. embassy to the contested city, upending decades of American policy.

Leslie says only that Canada remains focused on helping create the conditions for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's move is expected to threaten prospects for that peace, as there have been conflicting claims for decades about the status of Jerusalem.

A spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the question of the historic city can be resolved only as part of a general settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli dispute.