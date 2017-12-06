Expert can't say if writing on Winnipeg letter bombs from same source

WINNIPEG — A handwriting expert says he can't say for sure if writing on letter bombs sent to various places in Winnipeg may have come from the same source.

Guido Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and to explosives-related charges.

He is accused of sending letter bombs to his former wife and two Winnipeg law offices where, in one case, lawyer Maria Mitousis was seriously injured and lost a hand in July 2015.

Peter Belcastro from the FBI testified Wednesday that he found common characteristics in the documents seized by police which indicate they may have been prepared by the same writer or writers.

But Belcastro says when he compared those documents to known writing from Amsel, he could not reach a conclusion because he didn't have enough repeatable, known samples from Amsel for the comparison.

The trial continues Friday.