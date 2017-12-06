In the news today, Dec. 6

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, Dec. 6

———

PM TRUDEAU: WORLD AT "PIVOT POINT" ON OPENNESS

The world is at a "pivot point" and will fail unless countries embrace free trade and elevate their citizens who have been left behind by globalization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. He delivered this dire, anti-protectionist message to a business audience in Guangzhou today as he continues his visit to China.

———

ROGERS MULLING SALE OF BLUE JAYS, STAKE IN COGECO

Rogers Communications Inc. is reportedly considering the sale of such assets as the Toronto Blue Jays and a stake in media company Cogeco Inc. to free up cash for other investments. But in a speech to the UBS Global Media and Communications conference in New York, Rogers chief financial officer Tony Staffieri said no deals are imminent.

———

REMEMBERING THE 1989 MONTREAL MASSACRE

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre when a gunman shot 14 women to death and injured 14 other people at Ecole Polytechnique. Dignitaries, citizens and families of victims will take part in two official events — a wreath-laying this morning at the school and a late afternoon ceremony at the lookout atop Mount Royal Park.

———

MAN WHO KILLED 3 WOMEN TO BE SENTENCED TODAY

A 60-year-old man convicted of killing three women during an hour-long rampage in the Ottawa Valley two years ago will be sentenced today. Borutski was convicted late last month of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, and of second-degree murder in the strangling of Carol Culleton. All three murders were committed on Sept. 22, 2015, in the space of less than an hour.

———

CLOSING ARUGMENTS AT BABCOCK MURDER TRIAL

Closing arguments for the second of two men accused of killing a young woman who vanished more than five years ago are scheduled for today in a Toronto court. Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Laura Babcock, whose body has not been found. The Crown alleges Millard and Smich killed Babcock on July 3 or 4, 2012, because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

———

OTTAWA FACES BALANCING ACT ON MARIJUANA MARKETING

Experts say the federal government faces a tricky balancing act on marketing when it legalizes cannabis next July. Large licensed producers say branding is necessary to convince Canadians to switch to the legal market. But public health advocates want plain packaging and strict advertising limits. The Cannabis Act would ban promotions that appeal to youth, contain false statements or depict characters, celebrities or animals.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The Bank of Canada will announce its decision on the target for the overnight rate.

— A memorial service will be held to mark the 100th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion.

— An Ottawa court of Justice will rule in the case of Ali Omar Ader, charged in hostage-taking of journalist Amanda Lindhout.

— Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk will table her annual report in the legislature.

— Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will wrap up a trade mission in Vietnam.

— MP Andy Fillmore will unveil the latest addition to the Canadian Coast Guard fleet in Halifax.