Man accused of throwing bag of feces at southern Ontario municipal building
INGERSOLL, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is facing charges after allegedly throwing a bag containing feces at a southern Ontario municipal building.
They say officers were called to the town hall in Ingersoll, Ont., on Tuesday morning to investigate a mischief report.
Investigators say they determined a man threw a bag of suspected feces at the front glass doors of the building.
They say a man was arrested on Wednesday following a struggle with police.
A 58-year-old Ingersoll man is charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault with intent to resist arrest.