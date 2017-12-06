Man accused of throwing bag of feces at southern Ontario municipal building

INGERSOLL, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is facing charges after allegedly throwing a bag containing feces at a southern Ontario municipal building.

They say officers were called to the town hall in Ingersoll, Ont., on Tuesday morning to investigate a mischief report.

Investigators say they determined a man threw a bag of suspected feces at the front glass doors of the building.

They say a man was arrested on Wednesday following a struggle with police.