Montreal police chief should be ousted over systemic management problems: report

MONTREAL — The tenure of Montreal's police chief could be coming to an abrupt end.

Radio-Canada says a report expected to be released today on the management of the city's police force will recommend Philippe Pichet be relieved of his duties.

The independent report was ordered by the Quebec government and conducted by Michel Bouchard, who worked in the federal and Quebec justice departments.

It has apparently found systemic problems with Pichet's management of the force.

CBC's French-language network says the province is also evaluating the possibility of putting the service under trusteeship.

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante are expected to comment on the matter his afternoon.

Pichet was named in August 2015 by then-mayor Denis Coderre.

His tenure has been marked by several controversies, including a spying scandal involving prominent journalists that led to a public inquiry on protecting the confidentiality of journalistic sources.