Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins last day of his trip to China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began his last day in China by touring an 19th century temple and witnessing a traditional lion dance.

Trudeau performed a traditional eye-dotting ritual on the costumed head of a lion after taking a tour of Chen Clan Academy in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Trudeau takes part later today in a panel discussion at the Fortune Global Forum, a gathering of the world's business elite, where he'll sell Canada as good place for foreign investment.

Trudeau told the gathering on Wednesday that Canada and China are still working toward starting formal free trade talks.

International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne stayed behind in Beijing where Trudeau held meetings earlier in the week to negotiate the start of formal negotiations.