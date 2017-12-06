RCMP arrest pharmacist for trafficking after 33,000 narcotics tablets stolen

OKOTOKS, Alta. — A pharmacist in southern Alberta has been charged with drug trafficking after thousands of narcotics tablets were stolen.

RCMP say officials at a Safeway in Okotoks contacted police about missing drugs.

Investigators reviewed the pharmacy's records and determined that 33,000 tablets of narcotics were taken over a five year period.

Police believe a suspect created fake patients and logged fake prescriptions, then took the narcotics from Safeway's pharmacy.

Leanne Rogalsky, who is 52, is charged with fraud over $5000, theft over $5000, breach of trust, 15 counts of trafficking a controlled substance and other offences.