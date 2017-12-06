Suspect in Hamilton Good Samaritan shooting has changed appearance: police

HAMILTON — Police say a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Good Samaritan in Hamilton has changed his appearance.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi — described by police as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing — was shot when he tried to intervene as two men were accosting an older man in downtown Hamilton on Saturday night.

A second-degree murder warrant was issued Monday for Dale Burningsky King, 19, who is alleged to be the shooter.

Detectives say he should be considered armed and dangerous and has cut his hair short to change his appearance.

Investigators say they are closing in on King and are encouraging him to turn himself in and warn that anyone who may be assisting him could face charges of accessory after the fact to murder.