Massive fire destroys part of meat processing facility in Burlington, Ont.

BURLINGTON, Ont. — A massive fire outside Hamilton has destroyed part of a meat processing plant, forcing officials to bring in firefighters from nearby cities to help control the blaze.

Black smoke and bright flames could be seen shooting out of the fire at the Paletta International Corporation building in Burlington, Ont., just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Burlington Fire Chief David Lazenby says part of the building collapsed on itself a couple of hours after the fire started.

He says additional fire trucks from Oakville, Ont., and Hamilton were called in to help fight the blaze.

Halton police say there are no injuries and residents in the area were advised to close their windows due to gusting winds, which were blowing dark smoke across most of the region.

Lazenby says the fire started on the east side of the building, but a cause of the blaze has not yet been determines.

He says the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating.