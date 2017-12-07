N.B. proposes insurance changes to ensure domestic violence victims are covered

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is moving to ensure people have insurance coverage if their home is damaged in domestic violence cases.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers says most home insurance policies exclude payment for loss or damage caused intentionally by anyone insured by the policy.

She says that can hurt spouses if one of them deliberately sets fire or damages the property.

The proposed Insurance Act amendments would prevent insurance companies from using exclusions to deny coverage in such cases and allow victims to receive their share of compensation.

The changes were developed with the Office of the Consumer Advocate for Insurance, the Financial and Consumer Services Commission and the Women's Equality Branch.