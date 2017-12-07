Tears, tributes as Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall bids farewell to legislature

REGINA — There were tears and tributes as Brad Wall bid farewell to the Saskatchewan legislature after a decade in the premier's office.

Wall gave his final speech to the house today after an hour of memories and praise shared by colleagues and opponents alike.

Wall is retiring next month after holding the seat for Swift Current since 1999.

He told the legislature he has never lost the feeling of awe when he walks through the front doors of the legislature to represent his community.

Wall says being premier has been the greatest honour of his life.