The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Thursday, Dec. 7

———

VETERANS MORE LIKELY TO TAKE THEIR OWN LIVES THAN MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC: A federal government study has concluded that Canadians who have served in uniform are at greater risk of taking their own lives than members of the general public. Researchers reviewed the records of more than 200,000 former service members. The study released on Thursday found the risk of suicide among all male veterans was 36 per cent higher than men who had never served in the Canadian military. The risk among female veterans was also found to be alarmingly high — 81 per cent greater than for women who hadn't served.

———

HEHR ON THE HOT SEAT: Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr has made his second apology in a week after a Calgary woman has said he was disrespectful and condescending. Jennifer McCrea is part of a class-action suit against the federal government involving a group of mothers who say they were denied benefits while on maternity leave. She says Hehr was insensitive. Earlier this week Hehr apologized for his interactions with the thalidomide survivors but said he felt his remarks were "misconstrued."

———

TRUDEAU TRIES TO LOWER EXPECTATIONS ON CHINA TRADE DEAL: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should lower their expectations on how quickly a free trade deal with China will happen. Trudeau wrapped up a visit to China on Thursday without securing the start of free trade negotiations. He told reporters that Canadians should be under no illusions that it will be easy to reach such a deal. Before starting talks, Canada wants China to agree to a broad framework that will incorporate a so-called progressive trade agenda, which would formally place the environment, labour, gender and governance issues on the bargaining table.

———

AMERICAN TRADE BODY DELIVERS PUNISHING RULING TO CANADIAN SOFTWOOD INDUSTRY: The U.S. International Trade Commission has concluded that American producers have been harmed by imports of subsidized Canadian lumber. The agency sided with American lumber producers, who have complained that Canadian lumber was subsidized and that it was dumped into the American market at artificially low prices. Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the duties are unnecessary and the Canadian government intends to continue the fight.

———

SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE SPENDS LAST DAY ON THE JOB: The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court fought back tears as she wrapped up a 28 year career on the High Court. Beverley McLachlin has heard more than 2,000 cases and thanked her colleagues and the public in some emotional farewell remarks. She is Canada's longest serving chief justice and the first woman to hold the job.

———

QUEBEC SHIPYARD HANDS OUT HUNDREDS OF LAYOFFS: Davie Shipyard says a lack of federal contracts has forced the Quebec company to lay off another 281 workers. The move raises the total number of layoffs to nearly 400. Davie says without a clear signal from the federal government, another 400 workers face uncertain futures. The government said last week that it would not order another supply ship for the navy.

———

CANADIAN FILMMAKER PRAISES OSCAR CODE OF CONDUCT: Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta is praising the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for announcing a code of conduct governing sexual misconduct. Mehta said she always thought it was wrong that there was no code of conduct for members of the Academy. The code came after the academy expelled producer Harvey Weinstein in October.

———

NEW BRUNSWICK MAYOR TRIES TO LURE PEOPLE FROM BIG CITIES: The mayor of Saint John, N.B. is trying to attract people tired of long commutes in Toronto and Vancouver to move to his city. Don Darling posted his message last week after Statistics Canada released data showing New Brunswick commute times are much shorter than in most big cities. He posted a sales pitch on social media telling people in Toronto and Vancouver that they can buy a house for under 200,000 and have commutes that are measured in minutes. Darling started getting calls and emails this week after the post jumped to the front page of Reddit with more than 100,000 views and nearly 1,000 comments by Thursday afternoon.

———

FRANKEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN AN ADVOCATE FOR WOMEN: Minnesota Republicans are reaching out to former Gov. Tim Pawlenty about running in a race to replace Sen. Al Franken. Franken says he is resigning after accusations by several women of sexual misconduct. That sets up a November 2018 election to serve the final two years of his term. Republicans have also identified former Sen. Norm Coleman as a possible candidate. Coleman has already posted on his personal Facebook page that he won't run. He narrowly lost to Franken in 2008 in a close election that included a months long vote count. Pawlenty ran for president in 2012.

———

PALESTINIANS SAY THEY WON'T MEET WITH PENCE: A senior Palestinian official says the Palestinians will not meet with Vice-President Mike Pence during his upcoming visit to the region because of the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The official, Jibril Rajoub, said Thursday "we will not receive him in the Palestinian territories." Rajoub also calls for Arab officials not to meet with Pence. Pence is expected to visit the region later this month. He is set to travel to Israel and to the West Bank city of Bethlehem. It was not clear what Rajoub's remarks meant for the West Bank portion of Pence's trip. Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to advance plans to move the U.S. Embassy to the contested city has sparked outrage across the region.