2 off-duty police officers in Calgary facing charges in separate incidents

CALGARY — Two Calgary police officers are facing charges in separate incidents and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The service says RCMP charged a four-year member of the force with assault in an alleged domestic conflict on Thursday.

Police say the officer was off duty at the time and the person's name won't be released to protect the privacy of the alleged victim.

Later Thursday, another off-duty Calgary police officer was pulled over by High River RCMP.

Police say the 16-year officer is facing a charge of impaired driving.