Baseball bat attack outside mall may have been racially motivated: police

ST. THOMAS, Ont. — A 36-year-old man is facing charges in what police in St. Thomas, Ont., say may have been a racially motivated attack.

Police say they were called Thursday afternoon to a mall parking lot on reports of a man attacking another man with a baseball bat.

They say the man was later arrested in London, Ont., and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A video posted online shows a man getting out of a white car with a baseball bat in hand and repeatedly yelling "terrorists" and "ISIS."

Mariuxis Zambrano says she and her family had just arrived at the Elgin Mall when they were approached by a man hurling insults.

She says her husband suffered severe bruising and a cracked rib as a result of the attack.