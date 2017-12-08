Edmonton imposes one-year ban on combative sport events following boxer's death

Edmonton councillors have voted to impose a one-year moratorium on any new combative sports events in the city following the June death of a boxer.

The bylaw change is to remain in place until Dec. 31, 2018.

Tim Hague, a teacher and former mixed martial arts fighter, died in hospital two days after losing a match to Adam Braidwood, a former Canadian Football League player.

In August, the city announced that consulting firm MNP would review the circumstances of Hague's death and make recommendations to improve safety at future fights.

That report is to be released next week.

Hague, who was 34, died following brain surgery after being knocked down five times in the ring.