In the news today, Dec. 8

Five stories in the news for Friday, Dec. 8

———

ENVIRONMENTALISTS WORRY CLIMATE CHANGE PLAN MAY STALL

It has been a year since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau persuaded eight provinces and the three territories to agree to put a price on pollution as part of a national climate change plan. However environmental advocates say 2018 is going to have to be big year for legislation and regulation or the climate plan will go nowhere. Environmentalists say various legislation forcing actual changes has been delayed and they're still waiting for various laws to be introduced.

———

FORMER SKI COACH TO BE SENTENCED TODAY

A Quebec judge will sentence former national ski coach Bertrand Charest on various sex-related charges involving teenage girls. He was found guilty last June of charges involving nine of the 12 women who'd accused him of crimes dating back more than 20 years. Prosecutors say Charest should get a 12-year prison sentence while his lawyer has argued for a sentence of no more than six years.

———

VANCOUVER GETTING PUSHBACK ON HOMELESS HOUSING

Vancouver's latest strategy to temporarily house its homeless is getting a rough reception at its first proposed location. Residents in the tiny neighbourhood of Marpole in the city's south end are protesting the decision to build 78 temporary modular housing units targeted for people who are homeless. Protesters say the site is too close to several schools, including an elementary school directly across the street. The city has received permission from the courts to have police arrest protesters who block construction crews from getting on site.

———

NEB SAYS TRANS MOUNTAIN CAN BYPASS BURNABY BYLAWS

The National Energy Board has allowed Kinder Morgan Canada to bypass some bylaws in Burnaby, B.C. that stand in the way of its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. The decision released on Thursday was met with outrage with those opposed to the project calling it overreach, and welcomed by proponents who said it was for the good of the country. The company had filed notices with the NEB on Oct. 26, asking the regulator to step in on a constitutional basis because it felt permit delays in Burnaby were hindering a federally approved project.

———

PALLISTER COMMENTS ON CHAMBER CHAIR'S HIGH HEELS

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is taking criticism for making comments about the physical appearance of the woman who chairs the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. As he began giving a state of the province speech Thursday, Pallister spoke about Johanna Hurme, an award-winning architect. "I want to thank Johanna for dressing up. I want to thank her for those heels. I notice they are a foot high," Pallister said to an audience of business people. Nahanni Fontaine, the Manitoba NDP's status of women and justice critic, said Pallister should be celebrating women's accomplishments, not commenting on how they look.