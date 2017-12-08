Montreal forging ahead with plan to repeal pit-bull ban
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's governing party is delivering on its promise to suspend the city's controversial ban on pit bull-type dogs.
City councillor Craig Sauve said in a statement Friday the move will make Montreal a more welcoming city for people who own animals.
He has said breed-specific legislation is unscientific.
The Projet Montreal party's decision is expected to be ratified by the city's executive committee on Dec. 20.
Former mayor Denis Coderre passed a bylaw in 2016 forbidding citizens from owning such canines.
The Montreal SPCA, which fought the bylaw in court, hailed Friday's announcement.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Too slow: Woman charged after allegedly driving 60 km/h under limit
-
Halifax police arrest suspect in homicides of Tyler Richards and Naricho Clayton
-
Surgeon accused of sexual misconduct, harassing coworkers with amputated toes
-
Raccoon causes rush-hour delay as 'unofficial animal of Toronto' boards TTC subway train