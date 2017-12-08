Montreal forging ahead with plan to repeal pit-bull ban

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's governing party is delivering on its promise to suspend the city's controversial ban on pit bull-type dogs.

City councillor Craig Sauve said in a statement Friday the move will make Montreal a more welcoming city for people who own animals.

He has said breed-specific legislation is unscientific.

The Projet Montreal party's decision is expected to be ratified by the city's executive committee on Dec. 20.

Former mayor Denis Coderre passed a bylaw in 2016 forbidding citizens from owning such canines.