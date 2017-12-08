Mounties searching for thieves who stole 6 horses from farm southwest of Edmonton
BRETON, Alta. — RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate and return six horses that were allegedly stolen from a farm in central Alberta.
Police say it happened sometime Wednesday night at a property along Highway 13 between Buck Lake and Winfield, southwest of Edmonton.
They say tire tracks suggest a truck and trailer came and six horses were loaded.
The horses are Socorro, an all-grey Hanoverian gelding, 16.3 hands high, with a Hanoverian brand on back left hip, scar on back right leg.
Peppy is a red dun quarter-horse gelding, with a white blaze on the face, 14.2 hands high and a brand on front left shoulder; Willard is a red roan quarter-horse gelding, 16 hands high, with a brand on the front left shoulder, wide white blaze on his face and white stockings on front right and back legs.
Solstice is a chestnut Hanoverian mare, 16 hands high, with four white socks and a half stripe and star on her face; Buddy is an all grey quarter-horse gelding, 15 hands high, and Zoro, a bay quarter-horse gelding, has a scar on his back left leg and is just over 14 hands high.
"These horses are like family to their owners," says RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters. "They are devastated by this. It's our hope that they can be returned safe and sound as soon as possible."