Mounties searching for thieves who stole 6 horses from farm southwest of Edmonton

BRETON, Alta. — RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate and return six horses that were allegedly stolen from a farm in central Alberta.

Police say it happened sometime Wednesday night at a property along Highway 13 between Buck Lake and Winfield, southwest of Edmonton.

They say tire tracks suggest a truck and trailer came and six horses were loaded.

The horses are Socorro, an all-grey Hanoverian gelding, 16.3 hands high, with a Hanoverian brand on back left hip, scar on back right leg.

Peppy is a red dun quarter-horse gelding, with a white blaze on the face, 14.2 hands high and a brand on front left shoulder; Willard is a red roan quarter-horse gelding, 16 hands high, with a brand on the front left shoulder, wide white blaze on his face and white stockings on front right and back legs.

Solstice is a chestnut Hanoverian mare, 16 hands high, with four white socks and a half stripe and star on her face; Buddy is an all grey quarter-horse gelding, 15 hands high, and Zoro, a bay quarter-horse gelding, has a scar on his back left leg and is just over 14 hands high.