Nova Scotia commits another $25 million to two venture capital funds

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's government has plans to put another $25 million into two venture capital funds, with the expectation that other Atlantic provinces and private investors will join it as well.

Innovacorp Inc., a Crown agency that already has invested in a $65-million regional venture capital fund started in 2013, announced today plans to put a second round of investment into startup firms in Atlantic Canada.

The agency says it will commit to $15 million to be invested by manager Build Ventures, with the expectation that New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and a private venture capitalist will become partners in a fund that is hoping to raise between $50 million and $75 million for investments.

There is also a plan to invest a further $10 million in another venture fund, though a manager hasn't yet been chosen.

Venture capital funds typically start rounds of investment at the mid-point of an existing portfolio of investments, in part to ensure the continued existence of the current fund and its management.