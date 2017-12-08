Raccoon boards subway in Toronto, causes delay as crews try to capture it

TORONTO — One of Toronto's infamous raccoons startled some commuters when it boarded a subway train in the city on Friday.

The Toronto Transit Commission says the furry critter made its way onto a southbound train at Bloor Station during morning rush hour, causing a brief delay.

TTC special constables used a special stick with a lasso to catch the animal and held it in a trash bin until Animal Services arrived.

TTC spokesman Brad Ross said it was a humane capture and jokingly asked the raccoon not to make riding the subway a habit.

Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted that the city always knew rolling out new raccoon-resistant green bins would have consequences.