Saskatoon Public Schools backing away from Christmas charity, Samaritan's Purse

Saskatoon Public Schools says it will no longer support a Christmas charity after this holiday season because of concerns about the organization behind the drive.

The school division says the Samaritan's Purse organization "does not fully align with our school division's values and we will not be supporting the charitable campaign in the future."

The charity's Operation Christmas Child program involves sending shoe boxes filled with gifts to children in need around the world.

Saskatoon Public Schools did not provide details of its concerns.

Samaritan's Purse is an evangelical Christian group that rejects gay marriage.

Last month, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said it would quit participating in Operation Christmas Child after getting complaints about Samaritan's Purse.

Interim superintendent Tony Stack said the group doesn't fit with the English School District's philosophy of inclusion and has been the centre of complaints, particularly as it relates to LGBT acceptance.

The district represents all 259 English-language public schools in the province.

Only one Saskatoon public school kindergarten class participated in the campaign this year.

"It was a project they worked on with their families," the school division said in an email Friday.

"Attention was not placed on Samaritan’s Purse and its learning resources were not used in the classrooms."