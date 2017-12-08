The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

Highlights from the news file for Friday, Dec. 8

———

SUPREME COURT HANDS OUT RULING ON TEXT MESSAGE PRIVACY: The Supreme Court of Canada said on Friday that Canadians should be able to expect text messages they send to remain private, even after they've reached their destination. The Supreme Court set aside a firearms conviction of a man who sent messages that were discovered by Toronto police. The court ruled the man who had been convicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy concerning the messages, meaning he had a right to challenge a police search of a mobile phone owned by an alleged accomplice.

———

SKI COACH GETS 12-YEAR PRISON TERM: A Quebec court has sentenced a former national ski coach to a 12-year prison term for 37 sex-related charges involving teenaged skiers. Bertrand Charest was found guilty earlier this year of 37 of 57 sex-related charges. All but one of the complainants were under the age of 18 at the time of the offences. Judge Sylvain Lepine described the sexual assaults as "inexcusable and criminal," especially given the victims' young age and his position of authority over them.

———

STAKES RAISED IN SOCCER SHOWDOWN: The mayors of Toronto and Seattle are making a friendly wager on who will take the MLS Cup as their cities' two teams prepare to do battle on Saturday. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she'll send over a basket of treats including Starbucks coffee, cheese, jerky, and smoked salmon if Toronto wins. If Seattle wins, Toronto Mayor John Tory says he'll send over a basket with Tim Hortons coffee, a peameal bacon sandwich and maple syrup. Tory says he'll also light the Toronto sign in front of city hall in green and wear a Seattle Sounders FC scarf.

———

BOEING BREAKS SILENCE ON CANADIAN FIGHTER JET DECISION: Boeing has finally commented on Canada's decision to abandon a plan to purchase fighter jets from the U.S. aerospace giant in favour of buying used F-18 fighter jets from Australia. Boeing says it respects the decision but won't abandon its trade dispute with Canadian rival Bombardier, which is the reason Canada turned its back on the Boeing purchase.

———

QUEBEC SURGEON BONUS APPEALS HEALTH MINISTER: Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette says he can't believe that surgeons and anesthesiologists get bonuses just for arriving at work by 8 o'clock in the morning. But Barrette says he can't do anything about the policy because it comes out of an overall budget and it's up to doctors to decide how it's spent. A Montreal newspaper says the province's surgeons and anesthesiologists shared $86.1 million over the past three years for getting to work on time.

———

DRUG OVERDOSE CALLS CONTINUE TO SOAR IN VANCOUVER: The city of Vancouver says firefighters have responded to more than 6,000 overdose calls so far this year, a 28 per cent increase over last year. Mayor Gregor Robertson says the numbers underscore the magnitude of the "horrific" opioid crisis that the city faces. The city says the number of calls is putting a strain on front line emergency resources. Vancouver Fire responded to 81 overdose calls last week alone.

———

CRITICS DECRY LONDON STRIP CLUB RESTRICTION: Some advocates for sex workers say a municipal ban on sexual touching in strip clubs is putting sex workers at risk, hampering their ability to make money. They want the prohibition to be lifted, saying that adult women should be free to consent to touching and being touched. One advocate says the ban on touching drives women away from clubs that have security guards and panic buttons into more vulnerable, private situations.

———

NEW TRIAL FOR NOVA SCOTIA MAN ON MURDER CHARGE: Nova Scotia's appeal court has ordered a new trial for a man who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 in a killing allegedly ordered by the Hells Angels. Dean Kelsie has been serving a life prison sentence for the slaying of the man in a Halifax-area apartment building. But the appeal court ruled on Friday that trial judge erred in his legal instructions to the jury. No date has been set for a new trial.

———

ONTARIO TO RELOCATE CARIBOU: The Ontario government intends to airlift endangered caribou on an island in Lake Superior to a new home. The caribou on Michipicoten Island face danger from a small number of wolves who have been able to get out to the island when the lake ices up in the winter. The wolves have been systematically slaughtering the caribou in the past few years to the point that officials are worried about the population being wiped out completely.

———

ISRAEL URGES OTHERS TO FOLLOW U.S. ON JERUSALEM: Israel's UN ambassador is urging all nations to follow the United States and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Danny Danon told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday that President Donald Trump's announcement "recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a critical and necessary step for peace." He stressed that "there will never be peace without Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel.