Two men facing charges in David Hole homicide

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., have charged two suspects in connection with the dead of David Hole.

The 53-year-old local man was reported missing on Nov. 18, and his body was found two days later in his Ford Escape in a plaza parking lot.

An autopsy revealed trauma to Hole's body.

Investigators say they arrested two London men on Friday.

Alexander Lambert, 52 is charged with second degree murder, while 47-year-old James McGillivary is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. Both men are also charged with offering an indignity to a dead body.