NL mayor injured in hunting accident

HAPPY VALLEY GOOSE BAY, N.L. — A mayor of a Labrador community remains in hospital after being wounded in a hunting accident on Saturday.

Officials in Happy Valley Goose Bay, N.L., are confirming Mayor John Hickey was involved in a hunting accident but are providing few other details.

St. John's radio station VOCM is reporting Hickey suffered a gunshot wound to the face and underwent surgery on Sunday.

VOCM says RCMP indicated Hickey is sedated and unconscious in a St. John's hospital.

In a statement issued Sunday Happy Valley Goose Bay deputy mayor Wally Anderson says the community's thoughts and prayers are with Hickey and his family.

He says the council will continue to operate normally in Hickey's absence.

"At this time, we need to proceed with regular town operations as if Mayor Hickey were present," Anderson said in the statement. "This is something council knows he would want, especially as we are in the midst of the 2018 budget process."