Option nationale votes to merge with Quebec solidaire ahead of 2018 election

QUEBEC — Two small, left-leaning Quebec sovereigntist political parties have voted to join forces ahead of next year's provincial election.

The members of Option Nationale voted today by a strong margin to approve the merger with Quebec Solidaire.

The two parties reached an agreement in October but the deal had to be endorsed by both memberships before it is made official.

Option nationale was formed in 2011 by former Parti Quebecois member Jean-Martin Aussant after he felt the PQ was dragging its feet on the sovereignty question.

Quebec Solidaire voted in favour of the merger last week.