2 men dead after minivan and passenger bus collide north of Fort McMurray

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Two people were killed when a minivan and a bus collided in northeastern Alberta.

RCMP say the collision happened Sunday around 5 p.m. about 20 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Police say the minivan was south on Highway 63 from the Noralta Lodge exit, when it rear-ended a Diversified passenger coach at the top of Super Test Hill.

Both men in the minivan — a 36-year-old driver and as yet unidentified passenger -- died in the crash.

Mounties say the driver and 11 passengers of the Diversified bus have not reported any injuries.