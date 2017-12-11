News / Canada

Advent of Activism 8: The plight of asylum seekers

2017 was full of disasters. We can do something about it. Each day in December, we're telling you how to help people or places in need. Welcome to our Advent of Activism.

Increasing numbers of asylum-seekers, many from desperate circumstances, have been crossing into Canada from the U.S., seeking safety amid political turmoil stateside.

HOW TO HELP

The Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant HealthCare provides direct health care to newcomers who don't qualify or don't yet have a health card.

Maison D'Haiti is helping new arrivals from Haiti with basic needs in Quebec

Welcome Place in Winnipeg is helping asylum seekers who have crossed into Canada, many on foot with inadequate supplies and clothing

Lifeline Syria is helping Syrian newcomers with settlement services and basic needs

