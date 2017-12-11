Alberta Clipper to bring up to 15 cm of snow across southern Ontario
Snow is expected across southern Ontario starting today and into tomorrow morning.
Environment Canada has issued a weather statement saying the region can expect five to 10 centimetres of snow as a result of a winter weather system called an "Alberta Clipper."
The agency says there may be a few flurries earlier in the day but the steadier snow is expected to start this afternoon.
It says driving conditions are likely to be poor.