Delay in sentencing arguments for Alberta ski resort that cut down trees

CALGARY — Sentencing arguments for a world-renowned Alberta ski resort that admitted to cutting down a stand of endangered trees have been delayed for seven months.

The Lake Louise resort in Banff National Park pleaded guilty last week to two charges — one under the Species At Risk Act and the other under the Canada National Parks Act.

The resort had been charged after it came to light in 2013 that employees had cut down some trees along a ski run.

Lawyers spent hours in court Monday trying to find a date for sentencing arguments, which are to hear from expert witnesses about the number of trees cut and the environmental impact.

The earliest date everyone is available isn't until July.