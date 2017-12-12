News / Canada

A by-the-numbers look at child care costs in some of Canada's biggest cities

OTTAWA — How much does it cost to send a child to daycare in your city? A new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives looks at the fees parents pay for daycare. Some of the findings:

Median monthly fees, infant (under 18 months)

Toronto: $1,758

Mississauga: $1,452

Vancouver: $1,360

Kitchener: $1,325

Calgary: $1,250

St. John's: $1,085

Hamilton: $1,062

Ottawa: $998

Windsor: $998

Edmonton: $990

Halifax: $910

Saskatoon: $900

Regina: $875

Saint John: $868

Charlottetown: $738

Winnipeg: $651

Gatineau: $183

Montreal: $168

---

Median monthly fees, toddler (18 months — three years)

Toronto: $1,354

Vancouver: $1,292

Mississauga: $1,200

Ottawa: $1,109

Kitchener: $1,085

Hamilton: $1,052

Calgary: $1,050

St. John's: $955

Edmonton: $891

Windsor: $879

Halifax: $825

Saskatoon: $790

Saint John: $716

Regina: $635

Charlottetown: $608

Winnipeg: $451

Gatineau: $183

Montreal: $168

---

Median monthly fees, preschool (four and five years old)

Toronto: $1,212

Mississauga: $1,052

Ottawa: $1,009

Calgary: $1,000

Kitchener: $975

Vancouver: $950

Hamilton: $931

Edmonton: $885

St. John's: $868

Halifax: $823

Windsor: $781

Saskatoon: $710

Saint John: $694

Charlottetown: $586

Regina: $575

Winnipeg: $451

Gatineau: $183

Montreal: $168

