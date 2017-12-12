Advent of Activism 9: Canada's Caribou
2017 was full of disasters. We can do something about it. Each day in December, we're telling you how to help people or places in need. Welcome to our Advent of Activism.
Spare a thought this holiday season for the plight of Santa's reindeer — or rather, Canada's caribou, as the species are one and the same.
Now the caribou are in precipitous decline. Their loss would be more than a tragedy — Indigenous peoples have relied on the caribou hunt for millennia, and caribou grazing helps mitigate the effect of climate change.
How to help
WWF Canada, CPAWS, and Alberta Wilderness Association are a few groups working to protect caribou.