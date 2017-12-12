News / Canada

Advent of Activism 9: Canada's Caribou

2017 was full of disasters. We can do something about it. Each day in December, we're telling you how to help people or places in need. Welcome to our Advent of Activism.

The caribou are in precipitous decline, but there are ways you can help this holiday season.

Spare a thought this holiday season for the plight of Santa's reindeer — or rather, Canada's caribou, as the species are one and the same.

Now the caribou are in precipitous decline. Their loss would be more than a tragedy — Indigenous peoples have relied on the caribou hunt for millennia, and caribou grazing helps mitigate the effect of climate change.

How to help

WWF Canada, CPAWS, and Alberta Wilderness Association are a few groups working to protect caribou.

