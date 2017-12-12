Intelligence reform, not more review needed, Muslim group tells MPs

OTTAWA — A national Muslim group says reform of national security agencies — not more oversight and review — is needed to rebuild confidence and trust.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims tells MPs studying the Liberal government's wide-ranging national security bill that new watchdog powers won't fix the "culture of impunity" and systemic ills within Canadian security agencies.

The council's Ihsaan Gardee says the bill strengthens the security establishment, even as the available evidence suggests disarray — bias and top-down bullying — within the institutions that carry out intelligence-gathering and enforcement.

The Liberal government's security legislation revises elements of a contentious omnibus bill brought in by the Harper Conservatives after a gunman killed a sentry at the National War Memorial in 2014.

The bill would limit — but not eliminate — powers that allow the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to actively disrupt terror plots, not just gather information about them.

It also opens the door to new paths for security services in data-sifting and cyberwarfare, and bolsters accountability and review through a new super-watchdog and an intelligence commissioner.