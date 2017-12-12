North American birders flock to N.B. tree after rare bird from Europe spotted

MIRAMICHI, N.B. — New Brunswick has a rare visitor from Europe and it's attracting bird lovers from across Canada and the United States.

A European mistle thrush arrived in Miramichi on Saturday, and decided to stay.

The man who found it says it's the first record of a European mistle thrush being spotted in North America.

Peter Gadd says the small bird has taken up residence in a mountain ash tree on his lawn and has drawn birders from as far away as Tennessee and Iowa to see it.

He says the bird must have gotten separated from its flock and been driven to Canada by strong winds and bad weather.

Gadd says that species of bird is very protective of its food supply and has already chased off a number of robins.