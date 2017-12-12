Quebec's population rises slightly in 2016 to hit 8.4 million

Quebec's population rose slightly in 2016 to hit 8.35 million, the province's statistics institute said Tuesday.

The increase of 68,500 people came from 22,800 more births than deaths, net migration of 33,600 people and 12,100 more non-permanent residents.

The Institut de la statistique du Quebec also said the fertility rate in Quebec stood at 1.59 per woman in 2016, down from 1.73 in 2008 and 2009.

The organization quoted Statistics Canada figures that indicate Quebec had 22.9 per cent of the Canadian population last year, compared with 38.5 per cent for Ontario.