Advent of Activism 10: California Wildfires

The wildfires raging around California — the biggest is 96,000 hectares and only 25 per cent contained as of Dec. 13 — are turning morning commutes into what looks like a journey through Mordor. They've also displaced thousands from their homes, resulted in damage worth billions of dollars and, in the fall, killed 43 people. Now they're threatening the densely populated area around Los Angeles.

How to help

The Thomas Fire Fund is an emergency-reponse collaboration between the local authorities, Red Cross and United Way.

The Red Cross is in charge of many evacuation shelters for people whose homes are threatened by fire.

Los Angeles Animal Care Foundation is in rescuing animals in the fires' path.