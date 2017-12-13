Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting daughter: Kingston police

KINGSTON, Ont. — Kingston police say they have charged a 60-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his teenage daughter.

They say they were contacted by Family and Children's Service about a suspected sexual assault last Friday.

Police allege the man had sexually abused his daughter on multiple occasions over the past two years.

The Kingston, Ont., man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 16, and sexual exploitation.