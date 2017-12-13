News / Canada

NewsAlert: Police kill armed man holed up in bank north of Toronto

MAPLE, Ont. — Police say they have killed a man armed with a gun during a "traumatic" hostage situation in a bank north of Toronto.

They say they had to use "lethal force to subdue" the man inside a Royal Bank branch in Maple, Ont.

A York region police spokesman says the gun call came in at about 1 p.m.

More to come

 

