NewsAlert: Police kill armed man holed up in bank north of Toronto
A
A
Share via Email
MAPLE, Ont. — Police say they have killed a man armed with a gun during a "traumatic" hostage situation in a bank north of Toronto.
They say they had to use "lethal force to subdue" the man inside a Royal Bank branch in Maple, Ont.
A York region police spokesman says the gun call came in at about 1 p.m.
More to come
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We just want it to be fair:' Halifax students petition province to change new attendance policy
-
Former female firefighter says she is to get official apology for discrimination
-
Vicky Mochama: Heroines not dressed to kill — they're barely dressed
-
Halifax man charged after barricading himself in home for hours