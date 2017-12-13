Montreal mosque denies asking that female construction workers be barred from site

MONTREAL — Members of a Montreal mosque are denying a TV report it asked for female construction workers to be excluded from a site opposite their building.

They say they were surprised and astonished to hear about the report broadcast on the TVA network.

In a statement today, the Ahl-ill Bait Mosque said it has had good relations with the contractor since the beginning of the project.

Moayed Altalibi says the mosque requested parking at lunchtime on Fridays because of prayer activities but never asked for anyone to be excluded from the site.

The statement adds that such reports contribute to the social breakdown between Quebecers of Muslim and non-Muslim faiths.