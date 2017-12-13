More charges laid against London, Ont., police officer facing sex assault count

LONDON, Ont. — Additional charges have been laid against a London, Ont., police officer who was charged last month with sexual assault.

London police say Wednesday that they have laid two charges in relation to off-duty incidents in the city.

They say the officer has been charged with breach of undertaking and criminal harassment.

After the 41-year-old officer was charged Nov. 22 with sexual assault, police say a complainant reported an alleged incident involving the same officer in Waterloo Region.

Earlier this month Waterloo Regional police charged the officer with two counts of criminal harassment and single counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling and making a harassing phone call.