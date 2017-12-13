New Brunswick to seek new fuel source to replace coal in major power plant

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's Crown-owned power utility will spend up to $7 million to find a new fuel source for its Belledune generating station — with the aim to eliminate coal by 2030.

Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet says NB Power will look at alternatives such as hydrogen, biomass and natural gas.

The provincial government first announced its intention to eliminate coal last year, but Doucet says they now have the plan to move forward.

NB Power president Gaetan Thomas says the Belledune plant has been extremely reliable and an important plant for meeting the province's energy needs, especially in winter.

He says they have ample time to find a solution that will have minimal impact on power rates.