Fentanyl test strips may produce false-negative results: Health Canada study

OTTAWA — Health Canada is warning that test strips to detect the illicit opioid fentanyl in street drugs may not produce accurate results.

The federal department's Drug Analysis Service undertook a study to compare the results of a fentanyl test strip product against its more accurate laboratory technology.

Results to date are very preliminary, but show there's a possibility for a small number of false negatives.

A false negative means the test result does not identify fentanyl in a drug sample even when it's present, which could lead to a false sense of security that could result in an overdose or death.

Health Canada says this is particularly true for people who use drugs alone or without visiting a supervised consumption site where emergency help is immediately available.

Some people use the strips to detect fentanyl by dissolving a small amount of their drugs in a solution. But the testing devices aren't designed for use this way by consumers and could result in false negatives.