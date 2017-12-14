In the news today, Dec. 14

Six stories in the news for Thursday, Dec. 14

———

PLANE CRASH IN SASKATCHEWAN

There were several injuries, but no fatalities, when a twin-engine plane crashed Wednesday evening in northern Saskatchewan. The RCMP said the West Wind Aviation plane crashed shortly after taking off around 6:15 p.m. from the Fond du Lac airport. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries, nor on what caused the crash. A Transportation Safety Board team was to arrive at the site today.

———

PMO STAFFER UNDER INVESTIGATION

An official in Justin Trudeau's office is being investigated over unspecified allegations. The PRIME Minister's Office has not identified the official or the nature of the allegations, but several media outlets say the accusations involved "inappropriate behaviour." The staffer, Claude-Eric Gagne, the PMO's deputy director of operations, said he is on leave because of an "independent investigation regarding allegations" that have come to the PMO's attention.

———

REPORT: SUBSTANCE ABUSE AMONG ONTARIO TEENS DOWN

Ontario adolescents are drinking, smoking and using cannabis and other recreational drugs at the lowest rates since the late 1970s, suggests a biennial survey of Grade 7 to 12 students by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. But the 2017 survey turned up a disturbing finding: almost one per cent of respondents in Grades 9 to 12 reported having taken illicit fentanyl in the previous year.

———

SKI COACH TRIES TO WIN FREEDOM

Former ski coach Bertrand Charest will try to get out of prison until the court hears an appeal of his conviction on sex charges involving teenaged girls. Charest was found guilty of three dozen counts earlier this year and received a 12-year prison term last week. His lawyer will argue that Charest should be freed pending the outcome of the appeal.

———

KENNEY TRIES FOR SEAT IN ALBERTA LEGISLATURE

Voters in a Calgary riding will decide in a provincial byelection today whether to send newly minted United Conservative party leader Jason Kenney to the legislature. One of the party's members stepped aside to allow Kenney to seek a seat. Kenney is the architect of a merger between Alberta's two centre-right parties, the Progressive Conservatives and the Wildrose.

———

BUYER FOUND FOR MEGHAN MARKLE'S TORONTO HOME

A buyer has been found for the Toronto house where Prince Harry and "Suits" actress Meghan Markle spent time before announcing their engagement last month. Real estate agent Alex Beauregard says the two-storey, three-bedroom house had drawn a lot of interest since it was listed last week at $1.395 million. Beauregard says he cannot reveal the selling price until a cheque from the buyer has been deposited. He says more information would be released today.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Tour operator Transat A.T. and printer/publisher Transcontinental Inc. release fourth-quarter and year-end results.

— The Davie Shipyard will hold a news conference in Montreal to discuss the awarding of naval construction contracts.

— Statistics Canada releases today include the new housing price index for October.

— The Canadian Real Estate Association will publish the November 2017 resale housing statistics.

— Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox to appear in a Regina court on a charge of assault.