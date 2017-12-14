Man charged with driving violations in death of Mountie in roadside accident

MONCTON, N.B. — A man from Pennsylvania has been charged in the death of a Mountie who was struck by a van while helping motorists change a flat tire on the side of a New Brunswick highway.

But, the RCMP says there was not enough evidence to proceed with charges under the Criminal Code.

Instead, they say 31-year-old Vasiliy Meshko of Wilkes-Barre, Penn., has been charged under the New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act with driving without due care and attention, and failing to move over.

His lawyer was in Moncton provincial court today and asked that the case be adjourned until Friday, when he expects to enter a plea.

Const. Frank Deschenes was assisting two people in an SUV when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser and the SUV on Sept. 12 in Memramcook.

The Nova Scotia-based officer was known as a dedicated Mountie who worked to educate the public about the need to slow down when driving past emergency vehicles.