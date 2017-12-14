Quebec to provide teachers with training ahead of compulsory sex-ed course

Quebec's education minister says he has listened to the concerns of teachers seeking more training as the province moves to make sex education compulsory in primary and secondary schools.

Sebastien Proulx told reporters today they will have access to the needed resources.

The courses next September will be for about one million students from Grade 1 through Grade 11.

Proulx is expected to make an official announcement later today at a conference on sexual violence. He told reporters at that conference the sexual-education teachings are important and amount to just a few hours per school year, as recommended by the World Health Organization.

Proulx says while some parents are opposed, the vast majority have sought the instruction.