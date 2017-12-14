Slippery roads could be factor in fatal New Brunswick crash: RCMP

FREDERICTON — Police in western New Brunswick say slippery roads may have been a factor that contributed to a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Scotch Lake.

RCMP say the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 63-year-old man from Sringfield, N.B., died at the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping with the investigation, but the Mounties say they believe the man's vehicle left Scotch Lake Road and struck a utility pole.