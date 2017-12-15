Auto sector a drag on Canadian manufacturing sales in October: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in October declined 0.4 per cent month-over-month, following two months of increases.

The Ottawa-based agency says manufacturing sales totalled $53.5 billion, down from a revised $53.7 billion in September.

Sales fell in eight of the 21 industries tracked by Statistics Canada, with most of the decline attributed to the transportation equipment sector that includes motor vehicles.

Sales in the motor vehicle industry fell 6.7 per cent to $4.6 billion, reflecting lower volumes due to shutdowns at some assembly plants. Sales volumes in the motor vehicle industry fell 7.6 per cent.

Ontario's manufacturing sales were down 2.2 per cent to $24 billion, the biggest drop of any province, mainly due to declines in the motor vehicle, manchinger and food industries.