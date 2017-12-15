New Brunswick defends climate change plan while McKenna raises concerns

FREDERICTON — The federal environment minister is suggesting that New Brunswick's approach to carbon pricing won't meet Ottawa's requirements, but Premier Brian Gallant is defending his plan.

The province has released a plan that will see existing gasoline and diesel taxes repurposed for a climate change fund, rather than adding a new carbon tax.

But in a post on her Facebook page, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says without adding a new tax, New Brunswick's plan does not create a new incentive to cut carbon pollution.

She says Ottawa will assess each jurisdiction’s approach to carbon pricing next year, and if any fall short of federal benchmarks, Ottawa will impose a carbon tax.

Gallant says New Brunswick increased its gas taxes in 2015 before talks on carbon pricing began, and shouldn't have to increase the tax again.