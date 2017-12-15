News / Canada

U.S. secretary of state to meet with Canada's cabinet, talk Korea crisis

The U.S. Secretary of State will be meeting with a committee of the Canadian federal cabinet when he visits Ottawa next week. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waits for the coin toss ahead of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy, in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of  State Rex Tillerson will meet a Canadian cabinet committee when he visits Ottawa next week.

Tillerson's schedule includes a session with the ministerial committee on Canada-U.S. relations.

Sources say he will travel to Ottawa on Tuesday to discuss the North Korea crisis, as well as a range of other international and bilateral issues.

He also plans to meet Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The two are co-hosting an international conference in the new year on the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Tillerson has been seeking non-military solutions to the impasse, while other members of the administration, including President Donald Trump, have expressed skepticism about whether diplomacy can work.

