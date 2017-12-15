U.S. secretary of state to meet with Canada's cabinet, talk Korea crisis

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet a Canadian cabinet committee when he visits Ottawa next week.

Tillerson's schedule includes a session with the ministerial committee on Canada-U.S. relations.

Sources say he will travel to Ottawa on Tuesday to discuss the North Korea crisis, as well as a range of other international and bilateral issues.

He also plans to meet Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The two are co-hosting an international conference in the new year on the North Korean nuclear crisis.